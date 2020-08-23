1/1
Jo Anne Richardson Wilbur
1923 - 2020
Wilbur, Jo Anne Richardson

Jo Anne Richardson Wilbur, 96, died peacefully Friday, August 14, 2002.Born December 5, 1923 to Glenn and Frances Richardson in Galesburg, Illinois, one sister, Gloria Richardson Bohan. BA from Knox College. Married in Denver to William Wilbur in 1947. Held offices in Pi Beta Phi, the Junior League, the Park People and the Perennial Garden Club. Many interests included golf from an early age, travel and fashion/interior design. Lived in California her last two years. Is survived by four children, Steve, Bill (Carol), Nancy and Andrew (Stephanie), four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Family service later. Memorials to the Park People (of Denver) or the Salvation Army.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
