Wyatt, Jo Derryberry
05/07/1924 - 01/14/2020
Olive Jo Derryberry Wyatt died January 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Colin County, Texas on May 7, 1924. The fourth child, and only daughter, in a farming family which grew to include six children, Jady, as she was called by her family, was molded by her childhood during the Great Depression. Her self-sufficient, uncomplaining Texas grit was one of her key attributes. During World War II, two of Jady's brothers served and were killed. While her brothers were overseas, Jady attended nursing school in Sherman, Texas. Upon receiving her RN degree, Jady served in the Nurse Corps at McClosky General Army Hospital. After the war, Jady married F. W. Wyatt, who had served as a pharmacist's mate in the Navy in the Pacific, and they moved to College Station, TX. Their daughter Alice was born there while F. W. attended Texas A&M on the GI Bill. After F. W. received his degree, the family settled in West Texas, where Jady served as the school nurse. In their late 50s, Jady and F.W. relocated again, this time to Monroe, Louisiana, where Jady assumed her favorite role, beloved Grammy, when her grandchild, Anne, was born. Jady had always sewn, but upon Anne's arrival she raised her talent to an art form. She made hand smocked rompers and dresses, and learned ribbon embroidery and beading, creating heirlooms that will be passed down for generations. Jady and F. W. relocated a final time to Colorado, to be with their daughter and family. Each time they moved, Jady and F. W. grew cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pumpkins and more, in their garden. Jady carried on this task after F.W.'s death, and used the produce in the dinners she made for her daughter's family several nights a week. Creating works of art in the kitchen and with fabric was only part of Jady's considerable talent. At age 75 she decided she needed a new challenge and took up painting. At age 76 her work first was featured in an exhibition. In her deft touch with illumination and radiance, her optimistic, positive spirit is abundant. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alice and Tom Stephens of Greenwood Village, CO; brother and sister-in-law Alta and Bob Derryberry of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law Frances Townsley of Denton, TX; granddaughters Lee, Ellen, and Anne; great-grandchildren Lemley, Ellis, Jake, Emma, and D'Arcy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
