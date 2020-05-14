Schaefer, Joan Coleman

Nov 23 1937 - May 10 2020



Joan Coleman Schaefer, born in St. Louis, Mo., on Nov. 23, 1937, passed away in Aurora, Colo., on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 82. She was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Schaefer and son Matthew C. Schaefer.



Joan had lived in Denver since 1985. She grew up in the Webster Groves neighborhood of St. Louis. Her grandfather ran the family department store Sensenbrenner's. In local papers at time of the St. Louis World's Fair (1904) as many as 1 out of every 4 attendees were said to be wearing Sensenbrenner's shoes.

She met and fell in love with Charles Schaefer at a Washington University dance. She recently recalled, "He was with a date, but our eyes locked and the entire time while dancing with her he was looking at me. That was the beginning." They married June 8, 1957, and lived in St. Louis while Charles finished medical school supported by Joan's secretarial skills. Charles enlisted as a surgeon for the US Army.



Joan became a classic army wife and mother, creating a home wherever they lived and lovingly supporting her husband while raising 4 children. They lived in Honolulu, Hawaii; Wurzburg, Germany; Bethesda, Md.; San Francisco; Carroll, Iowa; Gunnison, Colo.; and Denver. While stationed in Hawaii they fell in love with the island beaches and trade winds. She learned to hula and play the ukulele. During this time she became a temporary single parent while Charlie served in Vietnam. They remained connected to Hawaii and vacationed in Maui whenever they could.



Mom's favorite role was wife. She packed much-envied lunches for Charlie, with appetizers and desserts as well as table settings. She began including treats for the interns when she discovered that dad would share his food. She dressed him head to toe in Pendleton. She never laughed harder than when Charlie told a joke, and she jumped up and down with childlike glee whenever he gave her a special gift for birthdays and holidays. They enjoyed doing everyday errands together, talking with heads tilted toward one another as they perused the grocery aisles. They cooked together and set a formal dining table every evening. When a song came on that Joan liked she would grab Charlie by the arm and dance around the living room.



She is survived by their children and their spouses Mike (Kinlin), James (Melanie), Matt (Theresa), Beth (Stewart). They were grandparents to Sara, Emily, Benjamin, Bailie, Monica and Fernando. They loved many dogs: Otto, Schnitzel, Samson, Murphy, Pfeiffer, Lisel, Meggie, Molly, Duffy and Merlot.



Memorial donations can made to Westie Rescue Network, 2704 Windemere Ln., Erie, CO 80516. Phone: (720) 360-1212.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store