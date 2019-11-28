|
Verner, Joan E. (Frazier)
Joan (Frazier) Verner was born December 15, 1931 in Denver, CO to Donald and Christina Frazier. She passed peacefully November 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Joan is survived by her four daughters, Sue (Mike) Goldblatt, Kay Verner, Sharon (Dave) Petersen, Nancy Trepanier; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister Cynthia (Don) Stroup, brothers Donald (Pam) Frazier and Frank (Carol) Frazier and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Joan grew up in Denver and graduated from East High School in 1949. After graduation, she met the absolute love of her life, John W. (Jack) Verner; the stocky guy with a great head of hair and a dimple in his chin. Together, they raised their beautiful family of four daughters in Arvada, Colorado. As the first of the grandchildren were born, Joan became "Maudie" - a name Jack reveled in calling her.
Strength, Grace and Love.
As a new, young grandmother, Maudie endured the tragic and sudden loss of her Jack in 1981. Her Strength enabled her to double her love, involvement, and commitment to her family. Her Grace was seen by everyone she knew. She never forgot a name and everyone she knew was a friend. Her Love showed through every hug, birthday, anniversary or special occasion card we received from her. Her love was unconditional.
Anyone who was lucky to know her is better off for it. And a day was always better when she was with us. Our hearts are broken, but we promise to try to be as strong as she was.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 28, 2019