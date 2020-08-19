1/
Joan Foster
1938 - 2020
Foster, Joan
07/28/1938 - 08/01/2020

Dr. Joan M. Foster, prior LAS Dean of Metro State University, passed on 8/1/20 from a sudden bout with renal cell cancer. Joan leaves us with her lasting legacies: a commitment to the students of Metropolitan State University, and a dedication to the historic Brooks Tower in downtown Denver. The Brooks Tower Prospector says "Farewell dear friend!" Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to a scholarship fund in Joan's name.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
