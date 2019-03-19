|
Hardin, Joan
Joan Hardin passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Vi at Highlands Ranch in Colorado. She was born in Mills, WY on May 17, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Martha Kasper. After graduating from Natrona County High School in 1943, Joan attended the Seton school of Nursing in Colorado Springs, CO and graduated in 1947. She worked as a Registered Nurse for a doctor in Casper, WY; as head surgical nurse at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, IL; as a school nurse at her children's schools in the Denver area; and for doctors in Seattle, WA and Denver, CO. Joan married Robert Harold Hardin in Casper, WY on June 23, 1951. To this union five children were born: Patricia Marie, Robert Joseph, William Scott, Thomas Harold and Michael James. Joan was always very active with church activities, serving funeral luncheons, teaching religious education to children and adults, Bible studies and prayer groups; she volunteered her nursing skills to charitable organizations related to her church. She is survived by her five children: Patricia of Denver, CO; Robert of San Diego, CA; William of Phoenix, AZ; Thomas of Denver, CO; Michael of Salt Lake City, UT; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 19, 2019