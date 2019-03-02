|
JoAn passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on November 14 at the Mapleton Care Center. Born to Howard E. and Margaret E. Hildebrand and the eldest of three sisters, JoAn was raised in Berea, Ohio. She traveled Europe after World War II and moved West to work for Skiing Magazine. She settled in Colorado, and as she loved to say, was dancing on tables when her friends were having babies. After her two sons were born, she worked as a freelance writer and had a career in public relations. She leaves behind her two loving sons Paul and Mark, her beloved daughter-in-law Cecil, three darling granddaughters Claire, Carlisle, and Grace, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was exceptional friend, mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. A celebration of JoAn's life is planned for Saturday, March 16, 4-6 p.m. at the Table Mountain Inn, 1310 Washington Avenue, Golden, Colorado. In lieu of gifts, please consider making a donation in her name to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, Falmouth, MA 02574 or visit www.ccals.org.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 2, 2019