Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Table Mountain Inn
1310 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAn Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAn Jensen


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
JoAn Jensen Obituary
JoAn passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on November 14 at the Mapleton Care Center. Born to Howard E. and Margaret E. Hildebrand and the eldest of three sisters, JoAn was raised in Berea, Ohio. She traveled Europe after World War II and moved West to work for Skiing Magazine. She settled in Colorado, and as she loved to say, was dancing on tables when her friends were having babies. After her two sons were born, she worked as a freelance writer and had a career in public relations. She leaves behind her two loving sons Paul and Mark, her beloved daughter-in-law Cecil, three darling granddaughters Claire, Carlisle, and Grace, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was exceptional friend, mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. A celebration of JoAn's life is planned for Saturday, March 16, 4-6 p.m. at the Table Mountain Inn, 1310 Washington Avenue, Golden, Colorado. In lieu of gifts, please consider making a donation in her name to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, Falmouth, MA 02574 or visit www.ccals.org.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.