Ryan, Joan Katherine
Joan Katherine Ryan (nee Stoeckle) died peacefully at Crescent Point at Niantic on March 14, 2019 in Niantic, CT at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Rudolf Stoeckle and Lenchen Charlotte Stoeckle (nee Scheibner) of Greenwich, CT.
Joan is survived by her husband, George E. Ryan of Old Lyme, CT and her brother, Robert Stoeckle of Walden, NY. Joan was predeceased by her sister, Heidy Urso of Bonita Springs, FL. She is also survived by her nieces, Joan Heidy McGovern of Peabody, MA and Tina Urso of Seattle, WA, and her nephew, David Urso of Quechee, VT.
Joan was born on March 28, 1940 in New York City, NY. She graduated from Greenwich High School, CT in 1958 and attended Wittenberg University, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962. She taught vocal music and English in Urbana and Springfield, OH elementary schools from 1962 to 1969.
In 1969, Joan moved to Colorado, teaching in Jefferson County public schools until her retirement in June 2000. She taught English Language Arts and Vocal Music at West Jefferson Elementary / Junior High School in Conifer, CO in 1970-1979. From 1979 to 2000, Joan taught English Language Arts, Journalism, Speech, Drama, and Vocal Music at Everitt Junior High School / Middle School, in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Joan continued her studies, receiving her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Denver in 1989 plus an additional 30 semester hours in English, education, and music from the University of Colorado, the University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University, and the University of Phoenix.
While Joan took her teaching career seriously, she enjoyed her R&R in Idaho Springs, CO and had an A-Frame cabin built on the "Ace of Diamonds" Gold Mining Claim. There she relaxed, read, studied and enjoyed the "quiet life".
Joan was an adventurous outdoors-woman doing cross country skiing, hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. Champagne breakfast cookouts on the Lombard Mining Claims with the Loevlie family and Bob Metzler and four-wheeling in her 1988 Ford Bronco II were favorite times!
Joan was very active in and generous to the Idaho Springs Historical Society. From 1994 to 2013 the annual "Fall Ball" was a tradition for her.
In 2000 Joan began 5 years of study and lab work in Denver and New York City to become a certified GIA Graduate Gemologist, receiving her diploma in October 2005.
Joan met her husband, George while on vacation in Scotland in September 2000. They were married on August 15, 2001 in Littleton, CO and moved to Old Lyme, CT on November 24, 2001.
Joan was an accomplished pianist and vocalist and sang with the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme Senior Choir in 2003 to 2016. She was also a member of the Music and Arts Committee. Joan volunteered at the Lyme Tree Woman's Exchange, whose goal is to help members of the community achieve economic stability through consignment and sale of hand-crafted items. She was an active board member 2003-2015 and President for 6 of those years. She was President of the Federation of Woman's Exchanges 2009-2012. Joan was an active member of the Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber of Commerce, volunteering on several community projects, her favorite of which was the Wee Faerie Village sponsored by the Florence Griswold Museum.
Joan entered the last phase of her life in Crescent Point's memory care facility on August 15, 2017 as a result of late term Dementia - Alzheimer's Disease.
Joan's Memorial Garden interment will be followed by a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, CT with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan Katherine Ryan's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme, Connecticut 06371.
A separate Celebration of Life for Joan is being planned for Idaho Springs, CO in July. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Historical Society of Idaho Springs, 2060 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, CO 80452.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2019