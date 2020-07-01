Knudson, Joan

January 20th, 1929 - June 24th, 2020



Joan Knudson passed away peacefully the morning of June 24th in her home. She leaves behind her beloved son, Steve Knudson, and her two grandchildren, Cade Knudson and Madison O'Neill, of whom she was very proud. Joan grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois, but hearkening to the call of the West, crossed the country in her blue and white '56 Chevy to attend University of Colorado in Boulder (Go Buffs!). There, she met her future husband, Larry Knudson. They were happily married for over 50 years, exploring the Rocky Mountains together and fly fishing all of its rivers with their son, Steve, in tow. Joan taught at Ben Franklin Elementary for over 20 years, and was a frequent volunteer at Chatfield. An avid gardener and bird watcher, she held a deep respect for all things both cultivated and wild. Her humor and sassy-pants attitude were cornerstones of her personality, and her sugar cookies at Christmas will forever remain unrivaled. Friends and family will always remember her at Thanksgiving, sitting at the counter, Tanqueray martini (two olives) in hand, telling you exactly how you are messing up the gravy. She will be missed.





