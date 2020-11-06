Trevino, Joan Lee
Joanie
12/17/1932 - 10/19/2020
Joan was born in Omaha, Nebraska, the "younger" of twin girls born to Joseph Lee O'Brien and Hazel May Piper O'Brien, who preceded her in death. Joan was also preceded in death by her daughters, Rosalie, Laura, and Jean Marie, her twin sister, Jean Williams, and her younger brother, Joe O'Brien.
She is survived by her children Cindy Knafels (Ron), Barbara LeBeau (Bill), Russell Trevino (Rosa), and Dorothy Toivonen (Erik), and by her younger sister, Hazel Reynolds. She is also survived by her grandchildren Luke Knafels, her twin granddaughters, Rosalie LeBeau Tucker (Aron) and Becky LeBeau Cincotta (Brian), her grandson, Will LeBeau, and her grandsons, Joshua (Brittany) and Jason Trevino. Additionally, she is survived by her great-grandchildren Dominic and Ava Cincotta, Jack Tucker, David, Jacob, and Liam LeBeau, and Emerson Trevino.
Joan retired from DFAS as an 18-year civil servant, winning many awards and distinctions during that time. She was a longtime Notre Dame and Broncos fan, loved card games with her family, and was known for her quick wit. Having 3 daughters develop a rare kidney disease in the early 1970's, Joan selflessly donated one of her kidneys to her daughter, Laura.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall softly on your fields. And may God hold you in the palm of his hand until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan Trevino's name to the National Kidney Foundation
at kidney.org
.