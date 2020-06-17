Joanie Louise Tennant-Caspersen
Tennant-Caspersen, Joanie Louise

Joanie Louise Tennant-Caspersen, 44, of Elizabeth, born March 20, 1976 in Canon City, Colorado, departed on June 13, 2020.
Survived by her husband of 14 years, Jason Caspersen; father, Robert Tennant; aunt, Linda Tennant-May; uncles, Sam (Malinda) Shade, Earl Tennant; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Johnny Fay Tennant; sister, Jamie Tennant; grandparents, Bill and Louise Shade, Noel and Clear Tennant; uncles, Steve Shade and Fred Tennant and aunt, Tine Shade.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM at Penrose Baptist Church, 502 Fremont Ave., Penrose Colorado, 81240. Mandatory RSVP due to COVID restrictions, Kathy 719-429-0291. Seating will be limited for each service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thunder Cliff Shires, Inc., www.thundercliffshires.com/joanie_caspersen_memorial. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Penrose Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Joanie was the sweetest person, she was one of my cheerleaders when I was a sponsor at Florence High School. She was always smiling and took on a leadership role with such grace. I have always cherished the time I spent with Joanie. My deepest sympathy for your loss, she will be greatly missed but she is rejoicing in heaven with family who passed before her.
Brenda Gardner
Friend
