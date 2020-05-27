Joann Rollnick
Rollnick, Joann

We mourn the loss of our beloved Joann Rollnick of Denver. Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Companion, and Friend to Many. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa almost 90 years ago, Joann later attended art school and developed a lifelong enthusiasm for creating and collecting art. Upon marrying her late husband Phillip J. Rollnick, the couple made their home in Denver. Known for her exceptional taste, eye for all things beautiful, and steadfast generosity, Joann was an endless source of humor and witty remarks. Joann was truly a portrait of her generation.
Joann is survived by her two loving daughters Kathy (Jerry) Berenstein and Nancy Jacobson as well as three granddaughters Samantha (Samuel) Rotbart, Chelsea Jacobson, and Jamie Jacobson. A private service was held, with a celebration of life anticipated at a later date. Contributions to charity of choice.




Published in Denver Post on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
