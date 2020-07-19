1/
Joann Ruth (Price) Penn
1939 - 2020
Penn, Joann Ruth (Price)
January 3, 1939 - June 16, 2020

Joann Ruth (Price) Penn was born January 3, 1939, in Denver, and attended North High School. She passed away after a short illness on June 16, 2020, in Loveland, CO.

Joann is survived by her children, Sharon (Rick) Nealeigh of Loveland, Patrick (Carolina Shih) Goodwin of Castle Rock, and Scott Goodwin of Montrose; grandson Joe Simmons of Loveland; and brothers Clifford (Carole) Price, Livermore, CA, and Gerald (Sharon) Price, Littleton. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Penn, and parents Vivian ("Sally") and Warren ("Jimmy") Price.

Joann was a beautiful and loving wife, mother and grandma, and will be greatly missed. She will be buried alongside her husband Dale in Arvada, CO, during a private ceremony to be held at a later date.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service - Loveland
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
(970) 667-1121
