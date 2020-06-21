Warford, JoAnn
September 13, 1939 - June 13, 2020
Mrs. JoAnn Margaret Warford, born on September 13, 1939, lost her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on June 13, 2020, after a rapid 2-week diagnosis. Her family was Blessed to be by her side as she passed on. She was born in Glen Elder, Kansas and moved to Denver, Colorado as a young child. She would frequently return to Kansas and loved to tell stories of life as a young girl and spending summers on the farm as a teenager, and this is where her love for sunflowers bloomed. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Denver, Colorado, where she was a cheerleader and in the marching band. She received her nursing degree from the Denver Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, she worked at Mercy Hospital as a Pediatric Nurse.
JoAnn married the love of her life, Gary S. Warford. They settled in Southwest Denver and raised four children. She loved her seven grandchildren: Emily Garin, Jamie Garin, Joshua Frenette, Benjamin Frenette, CJ Warford, Mikaela Warford, Emma Warford. She loved cheering all her grandchildren in all their activities, especially football, basketball, swimming, hockey, volleyball, and cheerleading. Yes, she was that Grandma cheering from the stands. She loved the Rockies and enjoyed watching college football and basketball. JoAnn played the accordion, loved to crochet, and later in life loved to attend her Silver Sneakers exercise class.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Gary, her parents Joseph and Matilda Budke, and by her brother Fred Budke. She is survived by her sister Judith Spitz and her brother Kenneth Budke (Dixie). She is survived by her children: James Warford (Cabrina), Michael Warford, Theresa Garin (Jim) and Cheryl Frenette (Steven).
Her final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in JoAnn's name.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.