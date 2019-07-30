|
Westberg, Joanna
7/13/1943 - 7/24/2019
Joanna (Jo) Westberg, 76, passed at her home in Westminster, Colorado on July 24, 2019 of complications due to Alzheimer's. Born to Herbert A. and Delma Boening July 13, 1943 Floresville, Texas. She is survived by her husband; Ken, children; Jeffrey Martens and Debra Kaldenberg, stepchildren; Eric Westberg, Holly Westberg, and Brooke Grama and 10 lovely grandchildren, her siblings; Dorothy Hughey, Ralph Boening, and Ella Frazier. She attended all of her schooling through the Floresville education system, graduating from Floresville High School in 1961. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. After a successful career with DOD, she retired in 2007. She was always upbeat and fun to be around, she loved people and people loved her. Golf was a passion, she shared with friends and family. We will miss her lovely smile and comradery. Thanks for the memories and the love you blessed us with, they will remain in our hearts forever.
A casual celebration of life/food will be held at Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery, Thornton, CO., August 1, 2019 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in Denver Post on July 30, 2019