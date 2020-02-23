Home

Joanne M. Telea


1928 - 2019
Joanne M. Telea Obituary
Telea, Joanne M.
December 16, 1928 - January 25, 2019

Joanne M. Telea (Walgreen) age 90 passed away on January 25, 2019. A Denver resident, Joanne was survived by her husband John F. Telea & sister Gloria Strate (Minneapolis) who both passed away in August 2019. Joanne was preceded in death by parents George & Gladys Walgreen (Mpls). Joanne is also survived by niece Sally Gabler (Mpls) & nephews Jeff Strate (Mpls) & John Strate (Dearborn, MI). Joanne earned degrees from the University of Minnesota and a Ph.D. in psychology from Colorado State University. Before retiring, Joanne was chief psychologist at The Children's Hospital (Denver) and maintained a private practice. Joanne and John Telea were enthusiastic Bronco fans, world travelers and golfers who adored Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020
