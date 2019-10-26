|
|
Pappas , Joanne "Jody"
7/6/1934 - 10/24/2019
Joanne "Jody" Andrews Pappas, 85, passed away on October 24, 2019, with her loving husband at her beside. Her daughters Teri and Anastasia were often with Jody during her final days.
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Andrews. Joanne was born and raised in Marion, IA. Survived by her husband Chris J. Pappas, daughter Laurie and Son-in Law James Navarro and grandchildren Sabrina and Sacha Navarro. She is also survived by daughters, Teri Pappas and Anastasia Pappas Fuller and grandchildren Zachary Fuller and Alexandra Fuller. In addition, daughter Carla and son-in-law John Kenney and grandchildren Chris J. Kenney and wife Mary, Julia Kenney and Paul Kenney.
Joanne attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA where she was named President of her sorority Alpha XI Delta. She was accomplished as a leader on campus, Homecoming Queen and "Beauty Queen of the Campus" as picked by Cecil B. DeMille, Hollywood Producer and Director. In addition, she was chosen as "Queen of the Sky Ways" by United Airlines, while in Stewardess training. She then graduated from Colorado State University, where her granddaughter Alexandra is presently attending her 2nd year in Veterinary Medicine. After Joanne finished obtaining her degree she became an accomplished Real Estate professional in the Denver area. Jody had great humor, especially with her husband Chris and will always be remembered for her quick wit.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Namaste Hospice of Denver, Abode Hospice of Colorado, and Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Denver.
Services will be at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Denver. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27 at 6pm, Funeral services will be Monday, October 28th at 10am.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019