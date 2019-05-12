|
|
Starbuck, Joanne
Joanne (McKelvey) Starbuck, of Centennial, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Joanne was born in Denver to the late John and Marion (nee Anderson) McKelvey and attended the University of Colorado, where she earned a BFA in Interior Design in 1950. While at Boulder, she was an active member of the Chi Omega sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Starbuck, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. She enjoyed bridge, home decorating, cooking, crafts, flower arranging, gardening and volunteering at the Assistance League of Denver. Joanne is survived by her brother, John A McKelvey ("Jack"), her sister-in-law, Suzanne Lorenzo, her niece, Jo Ann (McKelvey) Blackford, and her daughter, Cindy (Starbuck) Grantham. A private service with family is planned. Full obituary at Ellisfamilyservices.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019