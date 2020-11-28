1/1
Jock Bickert
1930 - 2020
Bickert, Jock
09/17/1930 - 11/19/2020

Jock Bickert (aka Carl von Eisen Bickert, Fath and GFath)
Favorite quote: "Humor is mankind's greatest blessing" ~ Mark Twain

Jock was a true renaissance man with a love of, and knowledge of music, history, science, math, statistics, grammar - you name it. Add to that his wonderful sense of humor and steel-trap memory. He was the one you wanted to sit next to at a dinner party. He brought his curiosity, intellect, humor and love of life to every aspect of his life. He cherished his family and "extended family" throughout the world to whom he gave unconditional love, joy, kindness, an understanding ear, a genuine moral compass, little discipline, a sense of adventure, and lots of laughs. An avid biker, he rode the Rockies with his kids and biked several continents and much of the US. He loved climbing the 14ers, hiking, skiing, (and "après skiing"), reading, travelling the world, and playing pranks upon the unsuspecting.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Ann and Norman Bickert. He graduated from Lawrenceville HS in New Jersey and was an enthusiastic Princeton University alumnus of the class of 1952. He served two years in the army, obtained an MA in clinical psychology from the University of Iowa, and pursued additional graduate studies at University of Colorado Boulder.

An entrepreneur at heart, he founded three successful companies: a founder of Bickert, Browne and Coddington (BBC), 1970; founder and CEO of National Demographics and Lifestyles (NDL) which he started with $500 in 1977, and expanded to NDL International in 1984; and Looking Glass, 1992. His offices were considered places of "creative chaos". He revolutionized data base marketing and was often called the father of target marketing. He received many awards in his field and in 2002 was inducted into the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame. He mentored many in the field who went on to form their own successful companies.

He was committed to the community and the arts. He received the Esquire Business in the Arts award in the early 70's, conceived of and was chairman of Spree (a free summer arts festival first held in 1974 in the Denver Zoo) and he served on the boards of the Aspen Music School, Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood, Rails to Trails Conservancy, the Direct Marketing Association, and most recently the High Line Canal Conservancy.

An inspiration, a rare visionary and a man with an astoundingly deep voice, he is survived by the family he adored; wife of 58 years, Sue Bickert; daughters, Kate Bickert (son-in-law Joe Drennan) and Courtney Bickert; grandchildren, Ella and Wyatt Drennan; sister Ann Scott (Peter Scott); and all of you, who are reading this.

Gifts in his memory may be given to the Aspen Music Festival and School, 225 Music School Road, Aspen, Co, 81611 (aspenmusicfestival.com), or The High Line Canal Conservancy, 915 S. Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80209 (www.highlinecanal.org).




Published in Denver Post from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
