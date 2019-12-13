|
Ryden, Jodean Ruth
06/29/1935 - 11/30/2019
Jo, 84, from Northglenn is survived by her children; Bill Ryden and Alison (Rick) Shearer and grandchildren; Luke, Emilee and Abigail. Jo had a long and successful career in Elementary Administration for Adams County District 12. Graveside service to be held at Olinger Highland Mortuary in Thornton on Tuesday, December 17th at 1:00 p.m. Please visit dignitymemorial.com for full obituary and additional details.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019