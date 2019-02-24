|
|
Garcia, Joe Abe "Jose"
Joe "Jose" Abe Garcia, of Aventura, FL, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019. Joe was born March 12, 1937 in Trinidad, CO. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1958. Joe was very talented. He was a successful entrepreneur in the food and entertainment industries. He earned a degree in family counseling and loved music: reading, playing and crafting various instruments. He was extremely ambitious and encouraged other to do the same. His contagious smile filled the air with love and compassion, a courageous man who pursued his dreams. He will be remembered as our hero who fought a brave battle and never gave up hope. We look up to you as we continue to walk in your memory.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Odalys Garcia, only living brother Ernest Garcia, stepchildren Lencys, Linda, Frank, Michael, grandchildren Gina, Andrea, Melissa, Maria, Nicole, Olivia. And other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents Jose Dolores and Eva Garcia, his first wife Madelene "Minnie" Garcia, his beloved daughter Dolores, stepson George Garcia, sister Margaret Armijo, and brothers Filbert, Gabriel and Joe D (Junior).
A memorial service will be on Friday, March 1 at 11:30am at Church of All Saints, 2559 S. Federal Blvd. Denver; followed by interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery where Joe will be laid to rest with military honors. A celebration of life will follow at Church of All Saints. Joe's final wish was to publish his book entitled "Dancing with Cancer". If you wish to contribute to fund publishing of this book and/or help with Joe's final expenses, donations can be made to gofundme.com/dancingwithcancer.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019