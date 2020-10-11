1/1
Joe Crowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crowe, Joe

E. U. Joe Crowe, 95,
passed away on September 1, 2020 at his home in The Commons in Grand Junction, CO. He passed peacefully in his sleep as his niece held his hand. He is survived by his sister, Joann Wollen of Tucson, AZ and by many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra.
Joe was a veteran of WWII where he served as a Naval Pilot in the European theatre. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas in 1925. When he was a boy his parents moved to Idaho Springs, Colorado to open a Bakery/Cafeteria. Later they moved to Denver, CO. Joe attended South High School and Graduated from DU in 1949. He then started his life long career as an insurance agent.
Joe was a tennis player and avid golfer. He loved his time at Valley Country Club and his condo in Vail. Joe loved to go to fine restaurants in Denver and was a friend to all those who served him. Joe was beloved by many co workers and friends as well as by his family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved