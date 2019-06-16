Denver Post Obituaries
|
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Joe L. Alirez


Joe L. Alirez Obituary
Alirez, Joe L.
January 12, 1926 - May 26, 2019

On Sunday May 26th Joe Luis Alirez took his last breath peacefully in his home in Greeley Colorado. Joe is survived by his Daughter Angie Colunga, of Wheat Ridge and his 5 Sons Mike (Betty), Anthony (Marie) Frank (Sylvia) of Greeley, George (Jeanette) and Robert (Bernadette) Alirez of Denver. He is a proud grandfather to 19 grandchildren, 44 great, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Joe leaves behind a legacy of strength, pride, and strong family values. You will be missed. Joe was proceeded in death by his wife of 65 years Josephine, Son Louie, his parents and several brothers and sisters. Rosary, Wednesday, 6/19/19, 11:30 am. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 6/19/19, 12 Noon all at Archdiocese of Denver [email protected] Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019
