Margotte, Joe

Joe Margotte, 88, passed away November 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Luanne, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rose (2013) and son Tony (1981).
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, viewing at 10:00am, mass at 10:30am at Christ on the Mountain Church, 13922 W. Utah, Lakewood. Reception to follow at the Lakewood Elks Lodge #1777 at 1455 Newland St, Lakewood at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Action Center, 8755 W. 14th Street, Lakewood or Denver Writes at Denverwrites.org.
For further details, see Aspenmortuaries.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 24, 2019
