Joe T. Sandoval
1929 - 2020
Sandoval, Joe T.
9/3/1929 - 11/23/2020

Joe Teofilo Sandoval went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020. Joe was born in Chama, New Mexico on September 2, 1929. He is survived by his wife, Lucy of 38 years, three daughters, Gloria Hudson, Chris Fulop, Carolynn Charles, six grandchildren Tommy Gallegos, Arlene Tiegs, Buddy Sandoval, Rebecca Sandoval, Daniel Dobrott, Paul Morones, three great grandchildren, Anthony, Jonah, Darian and great granddaughter Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents Zacharias and Dulcinea Sandoval, his son Joe Jr., his two brothers and two sisters. Joe migrated to Denver in the early 1940's and worked with his brother John as a cement finisher. Then worked with Al Cohen Construction and was instrumental in building the Denver skyline until he retired. The Family wants to mention Joe's beloved cousin Danny Cruz and nephew Richie Vigil for all their loving support and hard work caring for Joe and Lucy in his last years. Rosary & Mass to be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lakewood, Colorado. He will be laid to rest following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to the Covid restrictions we are limited to the immediate family attending.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
