Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Littleton United Methodist Church

Johanne Laschanzky


1932 - 2020
Johanne Laschanzky Obituary
Laschanzky, Johanne
7/22/32 - 2/9/20

Johanne (Jody) Marie Laschanzky, 87, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on February 9, 2020. Jody was born July 22, 1932 in Hastings, Nebraska to John and Alberta Spady. She is survived by her loving husband, Darrell, of 62 years, her devoted children Becky, Brian, Heidi and Mark, and her beautiful grandchildren Max and Maddux. Jody will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her loving and joyful spirit will live forever in the hearts of her loved ones.
Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Littleton United Methodist Church.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020
