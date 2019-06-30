|
Baltz, John A.
February 12, 1930 - June 25, 2019
89, passed away June 25, 2019. Survived by his wife Helen Grace, 2 sons John (Debra), Robert (Kathy), and two grandchildren John and Michael. Preceded in death by son David (Lisa). Visitation 4:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2. Funeral Service 9:00 am Wednesday, July 3. Both at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Burial following at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. For full obituary visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019