Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
John A. Baltz


1930 - 2019
John A. Baltz Obituary
Baltz, John A.
February 12, 1930 - June 25, 2019

89, passed away June 25, 2019. Survived by his wife Helen Grace, 2 sons John (Debra), Robert (Kathy), and two grandchildren John and Michael. Preceded in death by son David (Lisa). Visitation 4:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2. Funeral Service 9:00 am Wednesday, July 3. Both at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Burial following at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. For full obituary visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019
