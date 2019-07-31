|
Meagher, John A.
August 18, 1933 - July 28, 2019
John, 85, died peacefully at home. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Gabriel (nee Ryan), five children, two grandchildren, & a grandson on the way. John was born and raised in Limerick, Ireland and immigrated to NY in 1958. The family moved to Denver in 1976. He worked at United Airlines for 32 years, retiring in 1995. Viewing to be at Mount Olivet Cemetery on 8/1 from 6-8 pm. Funeral to be held on 8/2 at 9 am. Reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on July 31, 2019