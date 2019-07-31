Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Meagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Meagher


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Meagher Obituary
Meagher, John A.
August 18, 1933 - July 28, 2019

John, 85, died peacefully at home. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Gabriel (nee Ryan), five children, two grandchildren, & a grandson on the way. John was born and raised in Limerick, Ireland and immigrated to NY in 1958. The family moved to Denver in 1976. He worked at United Airlines for 32 years, retiring in 1995. Viewing to be at Mount Olivet Cemetery on 8/1 from 6-8 pm. Funeral to be held on 8/2 at 9 am. Reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
Download Now