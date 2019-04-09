|
Cahill, Reverend John Allen
"Jack"
Reverend John "Jack" Allen Cahill, Winona Lake, Indiana, age 93, went to be with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 11: 24 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Grace Village Health Care.
He was born October 5, 1925 in Dubuque, Iowa to Dorothy (Green) Cahill and Frank Cahill. On August 14, 1948 he married Jean (Valentine) Cahill, who survives.
On Saturday, April 13, 2019 there will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 8505 S. Valley Hwy, Englewood, Colorado, officiated by Drew Crowell. Following the service, there will be time for visitation and refreshments. Burial will take place with full military rites at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Avenue, Denver, Colorado at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Memorial donations may be directed to Grace College, 200 Seminary Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590 designated for the John Cahill Entrepreneurship Fund.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 9, 2019