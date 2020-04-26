Asmussen, John "Grandpa Pinky" May, 21, 1929 - April 21, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Leo "Grandpa Pinky" Asmussen on April 21, 2020. He was one-month shy of his 91st birthday and died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Jean Asmussen, his five children Linda, John, Jim, Alan, and Christena, their spouses, 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He was in the Navy from 1951-1954 as a Mine Man Second and retired from the Union Pacific railroad after 46 years of dedication and hard work. He led a long and active life, full of love and humanity towards others. A man as humble and loving as Grandpa John will always be remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him. He was a busy and creative person who loved nature and the outdoors. He was happy to share woodworking tools and build things together in his garage workshop. He built many creations including clocks, toy cars, doll houses, and beehives to give out to his children and grandchildren. He also made and shared honey from his backyard beehive. He was so much fun to be around, he loved to laugh, and we all adored him. He will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store