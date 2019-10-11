|
Kempfer, John B.
July 30, 1936 - October 8, 2019
Mr. Kempfer is preceded in death by son John B. Kempfer Jr., and grandsons Christopher and Christian. He is survived by daughters Linda Enloe (Don) and Patricia Kempfer (John Kilgore); granddaughter Christina Enloe; sister Charlene Gardner; also nieces, nephews, friends and teammates.
John began his engineering career with the City of Baker (OR) working on multiple municipal projects. He received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Gonzaga University. Upon graduation, he worked at the City of Los Angeles where he was proud to say he worked on the building of Dodger Stadium. He then moved on to Genge M & Q Consultants, MSM Consultants and Mission Viejo working on several residential projects. His Colorado projects of note included Ken Caryl, Green Valley Ranch, Mission Viejo (Aurora), and Highlands Ranch. He was hired by Mobil Land & Development where he worked on the first project that he got to see from start to finish - Stonegate (Parker). He retired in 1995. He maintained his Professional Engineering licenses in both California and Colorado for many years.
He served on many boards throughout his career, most notably Metro Waste Water Reclamation District, Stonegate Center Metropolitan District, and Cherry Creek Basin Authority. He was honored by DRCOG for his work.
While John played many sports in his life, baseball was his favorite. An avid fan, he also played, coached and managed teams at various times throughout his life. He was part of the Senior Softball League in Aurora, even winning a few state championships.
John's Catholic faith was important to him. He was an altar boy in his youth and maintained his membership in the Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid fan of history. And boy, could he tell stories! His storytelling will be what will be missed the most.
Visitation will be at 6pm at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial on Sunday, October 13 with a Rosary to follow at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 14 at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8035 S Quebec St, Englewood. Rockies attire encouraged. Reception to follow in the Padre at STM. Burial will be in his hometown of Baker, Oregon at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations can be made in his name to Porter Hospice Residence, 5020 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial, CO 80122.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019