Gardner, John C. "Jack"
August 20, 1991 - May 4, 2019
Beloved son of Peter and Ann; brother of, Paul, Joe and David. Visitation at 5pm, Monday, May 13th, Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora, CO 80014, with a Remembrance Service at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10am, Tues, May 14th, Horan & McConaty. Memorial donations in Jack's Memory can be made to: Mission Viejo Before and After School Program (ccsdfoundation.org) and Ian James Wallace Scholarship Foundation (ianjameswallace.org)
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019