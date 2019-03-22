|
|
MacIvor, John C.
June 29, 1928 - March 16, 2019
Law Enforcement Administration
Memorial service for John C. MacIvor, 90, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Hawkins, TX. Mr. MacIvor passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at his home.
John was born June 29, 1928, in Detroit, MI to the late William and Barbara (MacBeth) MacIvor. He was a US Navy veteran serving 10 years. In his life, he was Chief of Police for Littleton, CO, Director of CBI, Special Agent for DEA in Dallas, TX, and ended his career as Regional Inspector General for the Department of Education.
John is survived by his son, Rob Roy MacIvor and his wife, Carol of Albuquerque, NM; daughters, Heather Ruth MacIvor of Holly Lake Ranch, Jody Wall and her husband, Tom of Forney, TX; brother, David MacIvor of Klamath Falls, OR; grandchildren, Robyn Bucher and her husband, Stephen, Duncan MacIvor, Hunter Wall, Ashley Wall; and great grandchildren, Isaiah and Josiah Bucher, Gavin Wall and his forever furbaby "Girl".
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores MacIvor and sister, Barbara Gibas.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2019