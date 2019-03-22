Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croley Funeral Home - Hawkins
602 E Blackbourn Street
Hawkins, TX 75765
(903) 769-2144
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Croley Funeral Home - Hawkins
602 E Blackbourn Street
Hawkins, TX 75765
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John MacIvor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. MacIvor


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. MacIvor Obituary
MacIvor, John C.
June 29, 1928 - March 16, 2019
Law Enforcement Administration

Memorial service for John C. MacIvor, 90, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Hawkins, TX. Mr. MacIvor passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at his home.

John was born June 29, 1928, in Detroit, MI to the late William and Barbara (MacBeth) MacIvor. He was a US Navy veteran serving 10 years. In his life, he was Chief of Police for Littleton, CO, Director of CBI, Special Agent for DEA in Dallas, TX, and ended his career as Regional Inspector General for the Department of Education.

John is survived by his son, Rob Roy MacIvor and his wife, Carol of Albuquerque, NM; daughters, Heather Ruth MacIvor of Holly Lake Ranch, Jody Wall and her husband, Tom of Forney, TX; brother, David MacIvor of Klamath Falls, OR; grandchildren, Robyn Bucher and her husband, Stephen, Duncan MacIvor, Hunter Wall, Ashley Wall; and great grandchildren, Isaiah and Josiah Bucher, Gavin Wall and his forever furbaby "Girl".

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores MacIvor and sister, Barbara Gibas.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now