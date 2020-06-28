Brainerd, John Calhoun

8/22/1934 - 4/11/2020



John Calhoun Brainerd passed away in his sleep on April 11, 2020. Born August 22, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, to Henry Hall Brainerd and Marion Calhoun Brainerd, John spent his childhood in South Denver. He graduated from South High School in 1952. In 1956, he earned a bachelor's degree in music from Colorado State College of Education, now University of Northern Colorado. He studied The Book of Common Prayer as a Fulbright scholar at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 1957, then attended Nashotah House Seminary for two years. John started a family in 1959. He received his master's degree in Colorado History from The University of Denver in 1964. He began a career as an English and History teacher and an Anglican priest. He held an aviation license and served parishes around Colorado. After retiring from teaching, he earned a PhD in the History of Philosophy from CU Boulder. He was married for forty-four years and is survived by a brother, son, two daughters, and seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held 11:30 am July 7, 2020 at Spirit of Christ 7400 W 80th Arvada with Inturnment at Mt Olivet at 1:00 pm.





