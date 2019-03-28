|
|
Coet, John
"Bumpa"
02/01/1945 - 03/25/2019
USAF
Born in Evanston, IL to George Coet and Rose Bolanger, John loved football, making Chicago All-City, playing a game at Soldier Field. After receiving a full football scholarship to Northwestern, an injury his first year terminated his football career. John joined the USAF, serving four years. After the USAF John went to work and to school to provide for his young family.
After graduating from Metro State summa cum laude, John worked for IRS for seven years, then returned to Boulder to serve as controller for Watts Hardy Dairy, and continued in the accounting profession working at the Lowry Finance Center for the Department of Defense. He served in the Army National Guard for several years, and was an Adjunct Professor in Statistics and Accounting courses for Metro State and Regis University.
In 1986, John started is own tax and accounting practice with his wife, Fran - a firm that exists to this day. John possessed both the CPA and CFP designations, and every day lived up to the expectations of his extended family, his employees and his many clients.
In 1983, John and Fran married, blending their families. John and Fran have five children - Kenneth (Becky) Coet, James (Julie) Coet, Karne Brashear (Jeff) Hall, Nathan (Andrea) Brashear, and Elizabeth Coet. Their grandchildren are Kennedy, Justice, Sheridan, Autumn, Lawson, Mathew, Aidan, Mackenzie, Maddox, Noah, Alexis, Liberty, Jasmine, Shannon, Elaina, Joseph, and Josh. John was "Bumpa" to all of them - a unique designation for a truly unique and loved man. He will be missed.
Services on Saturday, March 30, at 12:30 at the Westminster Church of Nazarene, 3501 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031, and a gathering at 10860 Dover Street, Suite 2500, Westminster, CO 80021 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 28, 2019