Conger, Dr. John
Dr. John Conger joined his Heavenly Father on June 22, 2020. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol, and their five children Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for service info. and full obituary.
Dr. John Conger joined his Heavenly Father on June 22, 2020. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol, and their five children Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for service info. and full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.