You won't find paintings signed by John Curfman, sculptures that he created or fabrics that he designed, but you will find ample evidence, in art exhibits, stage sets, interior designs and galleries, that the late Colorado State University professor emeritus was, as described in a tribute to him, "the man who spends his time making other artists look good."

Born in 1924 in Missouri, Curfman was of the generation called to serve in World War II. He wanted to join the Camouflage Corps, intrigued by the prospects for design, but instead was sent to Italy to serve in an armored tank unit. After his discharge in 1945, he enrolled in Colorado Agricultural and Mechanical College, where he met Clara Hatton, who headed a nascent "related art" section in the Department of Home Economics. After Curfman (familiarly known as Jack) graduated, Hatton recruited him to teach applied home furnishings. He joined the faculty in 1951 and stayed for 50 years.

Curfman lent his talents to a wide variety of spaces. One of his first designs, in 1962, was an art gallery featuring posters by Saul Bass. Although interior design classes were held elsewhere on the campus, he converted a classroom in the Industrial Sciences building into a gallery after Hatton was instrumental in establishing a stand-alone art department.

Curfman liked to play with designs, creating environments that contained hidden puzzles and surprises. His goal was enrichment of the viewer's experience with the art, whatever it might be, and a rich experience worth viewing more than once. He considered himself an environmental designer.

In 1985, Colorado State University honored Curfman by renaming the Lory Student Center art gallery (which he had created) as the Curfman Gallery. Over the years he designed galleries to display the works of, among others, Thomas Moran, Andy Warhol, Maria, the Japanese scrolls of Kimiko and John Powers, Charlie Eagleplume and Contemporary Arts of Kenya. He used such disparate spaces as gymnasiums, yards, vacant stores, a horse arena, hotel lobbies and ballrooms to showcase art.

Curfman designed the interior of the Fort Collins Museum when it was housed in the Carnegie building on Peterson Street and of the Museum of Western Art in Denver, and a children's playground at the Volunteer Clearing House that took disabled children's needs into account. He also designed several stage sets, noting that the most challenging of those were for plays performed in the Old Main Theater, as well as the set for the Mozart opera "Cosi fan Tutti."

He designed displays in the wider community as well as within academia, including the art gallery in the Lincoln Center, St. Luke's Church (of which he was a member), and Open Stage Theater Company, and many more than can be enumerated here..

Well beyond retirement in 2001, Curfman remained involved in the university and the community. His death in March of this year marked the end of a long, generous, illustrious career.

This tribute to Jack Curfman, written by Barbara Fleming, originally appeared in the August 9, 2020 Coloradoan.





