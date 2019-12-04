|
|
Eskew, John
03/31/1946 - 12/1/2019
John H. Eskew, age 73, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of Diane Blauw; loving father of Brandy Eskew (Fiancé Jeff Terrill) and John W. (Joselyn) Eskew; devoted grandfather of Roman and Londyn, and Austen, Adrean, Adones, Alyrek, and Attecus; fond brother of Richard (Maude) Eskew, Gary (Rosemary) Eskew, Judy Allen (Richard Starlin), the late Walter (Rebecca) Eskew; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, December 6th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). Interment private. Memorials to are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 4, 2019