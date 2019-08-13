Denver Post Obituaries
John F. Gebers


1932 - 2019
John F. Gebers Obituary
Gebers, John F.
Frank
11/17/1932 - 08/10/2019

Age 86, passed away August 10, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife Yolanda and his children: Marvin (Kristina), Barry, Jon (Heather) and Lori Biggs and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lucie, brother Vernon, sister Edith, son-in-law Richard Biggs. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4-7pm at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church 4785 Elm Ct. Denver.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
