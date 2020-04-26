John F. Hickey
1927 - 2020
Hickey Sr., John F 10/24/1927 - 04/06/2020 John F. Hickey, Sr. passed away on April 6th, 2020. Born October 24th, 1927 in Plattsburgh, NY to Roger and Elizabeth Hickey. Survived by Mary I. Hickey, his wife of 68 years and his seven children, thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mary Beth Hickey (Jim Walker), John F. Hickey, Jr. (Mimi, Katie, Emily, Allison), Paul L. Hickey (Susie, William, Patrick, Maeve and Alex DeMatteis, Wesley, Shea), Peter A. Hickey (Carolyn, Colin, Andrew, Christina and Evan Golias, Jessica, Mike Becker, Henry & Caroline), Matthew D. Hickey (Jeralyn, Grace, Matthew, Joseph), Daniel A. Hickey (Michelle) and J. Ryan Hickey. A prominent car dealer who had businesses in upstate New York, Vero Beach, FL and Silverthorne, CO. Mr. Hickey will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY at a future date. There will be a mass and burial at that time.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
