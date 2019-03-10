|
|
Montague Sr., M.D., John F.
11/06/1924 - 1/23/2019
John Francis Montague Sr., M.D. age 94, of Centennial, Colorado passed away on January 23, 2019. John was born in Jackson County, Kansas on November 6, 1924 to Inez Louise (Donahue) Montague and John Leo Montague. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Francis Montague Jr.; and his brothers, Leo Edward Montague and Rev. Vincent Heilmann Montague, M.M.
John is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Shirley Mae (Reynolds) Montague; his daughters, Lorrie (Michael) Bade of Highlands Ranch, CO, Kim (Michael) Montague-Smith of Ellicott City, MD and Valerie (Steve) Nichols of Katy, TX; his grandchildren, Emma and Hannah Bade of Highlands Ranch, CO, Nate Montague-Smith of Ellicott City, MD, Alicia, Donovan and Holly Nichols of Katy, TX, and Trevor Nichols of Fort Worth, TX; his sister Agnes Ann Wright of Topeka, KS; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
A memorial service for John will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, 6601 South Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO 80121, followed immediately by a committal service at the cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception will begin at 3:30 pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, Summit Room. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoordenver.org or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 3629 West 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019