|
|
Fitzgibbons, John "Jack"
John E. "Jack" Fitzgibbons, born in Chicago, Illinois on December 21, 1943 to Rita and William Fitzgibbons. He attended parochial schools graduating from De La Salle High School in Kansas City, MO. He also studied at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. He later earned a juris doctorate degree from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. In 1968 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Later, 1975 to 1980, he served in the U.S. Army JAGC. He joined the U.S. Air Force, and from 1980 until his retirement in 2004 he served in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Department Reserve, having attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his 45 year career he continued to participate in continuing legal education at both Air Command and Staff College and Air War College. In 1974 he was admitted to the Illinois Bar Association. Over the ensuing years he would also be admitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals, U.S. Tax Court, Colorado Bar Association, U.S. District Court, U.S. Court of Appeals Federal Circuit, and U.S. Claims Court. His areas of practice included military law and divorce, bankruptcy filings, litigation, family law, personal injury, wills and estates, and general practice. He was predeceased by his parents and his first wife Geraldine Chavez. He is survived by his second wife Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons with whom he enjoyed the last 21 years of his life. Also surviving him are his children from his first marriage Tami (Rich) Vicars, Kelly (Jason) Arnold, Patrick (Jennifer) Fitzgibbons, and Marcus Fitzgibbons. And, stepchildren Kimi (Mike) Brown, Erinn Corson, Rusty (Julia) Porterfield, and Skip (Amanda) Porterfield. His life was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild who he loved and adored. Four sisters and four brothers, many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Monday, August 12th, 7:00 p.m., at Horan & McConaty Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, August 13th, 11:30 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4900 Montview Blvd, Denver. A procession to Ft. Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Avenue, Denver, will immediately follow the funeral mass. Guests will be received at a reception following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jack to Denver Center for the Performing Arts: General Scholarship Fund, or Capital Campaign by visiting www.denvercenter.org/support-us/.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019