Iwakiri, John G.John G. Iwakiri, 92, of Lakewood, CO passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. John was born in White Salmon, WA. He was one of ten children and at the age of 11, his family moved to Hardin, Montana. John had a true love for Montana. After finishing Medical School, he returned to Hardin to become the towns General Practitioner. He loved antiques, traveling all over Montana, and C. M. Russell. When he came across a letter written by C. M. Russell at an auction, he made sure to place the highest bid. He would later donate the letter to the Montana Historical Society. In 1969, John would move to Colorado and start his ophthalmology practice in Arvada. He worked well past retirement years. John is survived by is brothers Ned Jr and Harry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Seitaro and Hisako, 7 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial is taking place at Fairmount Cemetery. A future service will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.