Hachen, John
Jack
age 95, went to be with our Heavenly Father in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday, December 21, 2019, peacefully at his home with his loving wife and five adoring children at his side.
Born September 10, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of Orange High School in Orange Village, OH in 1943; and received his BS from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH in 1952. Married to the love of his life, Adele Skuse, on September 2, 1950. They were happily married for 69 years.
He was a WWII Veteran having entered the Army Air Corps on June 29, 1943 immediately after high school graduation. After the end of the war, Jack was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in March 1946. He was part of the Air Transport Command in India and China. Received a personal commendation from the Commanding General of the C.B.I. Theatre of Operation. Lived his life as a strong patriot who loved this country and the men and women who defend it!
He enjoyed many adventurous experiences including logging in Idaho and gold mining in Alaska. Jack was employed for 36 years as an office manager for Perl-Mack/JP & Co., a construction and development company in Denver, CO, retiring at age 72.
All of his hobbies were focused around his faith, family, and country. He will always be remembered for his warm, outgoing personality which he shared with everyone he met. He was an animated storyteller who held his listening audience captive, often surrounded by grandchildren eagerly requesting "Tell us another story!" With great ease, he would enthusiastically break out in song, remembering every note and lyric, even those from his youth. He hummed his way through many days and the sweet sound of him doing so made us all smile. He responded often with humor and laughter was a frequent visitor at family gatherings. He possessed abundant generosity not only toward family, but to others less fortunate. He exhibited tremendous, unchanging faith and love of the Lord throughout his life.
Greeted in heaven by his parents Charles and Emma Hachen; two brothers, Dick and James; and son-in-law Leon Koehn. He will someday be reunited with family members left on earth: his loving wife, Louise Adele; daughter Alison Russell (Mike); son Dan Hachen (Joyce); daughter Ardis Koehn; son Grant Hachen (Megan McKeefrey); son Brian Hachen (Janie); 10 grandchildren: Lannea Hand (Nathan), David Koehn (Trisha), Brandon Russell, Adam Koehn (Monica), Katie Hachen, Blake Hachen, Kayla Hachen, Trevor Hachen, Makenna Hachen, and Saylor Hachen; 2 great grandchildren: Ellie and Evan.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by LifePath Hospice of Tampa. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Adele Hachen at 213 Silver Falls Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020