|
|
Healey, John
Mar. 7, 1922 - Mar. 15, 2019
John Healey passed away at the age of 97 on March 15, 2019. John was born on March 7, 1922 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was born to James Joseph and Delia Agnes (nee: Scally). He graduated from Baltimore City College. He started his career working for the Glenn L. Martin Company. He resided in Baltimore, Maryland and married Marjorie Mary Jordan in 1943. They moved around the country with government contracts with the aerospace industry. Most notably was his involvement with the Apollo space program. Their daughter, Helen, was born in 1954. Marjorie proceeded him in death in 2009. He is survived by Helen Peoples of Littleton, Colorado. He was blessed with two grandchildren - Ann (Peoples) Gompf and Darien Peoples, both of whom reside in Colorado. He was also blessed with one great-grandchild, Heather Kyla Hovander, who resides in northern California. Visitation, Thur. Mar. 28th from 4-8 PM at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Rosary, Fri. Mar. 29th at 9:45 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Littleton, CO. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019