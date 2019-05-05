|
|
Hill, John Henry
June 1, 1941 - January 24, 2019
John Henry Hill of Denver passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Georgia Buechler, daughter Leigh Ann (Barbara Horvath) Hill, grandsons Liam Aidan Rhysling and Aidan Bryn Rhysling, niece Cheryl (Marvin) Hunt of Wyoming, nephews Mark (Evi) Hill of Wyoming and Allan (Sergio Cortinovis)) Hill of Califorina. John had many interests and hobbies including coaching youth football and baseball teams, as well as being a small aircraft pilot, scuba instructor, amateur bike racer, very avid train photographer and steam locomotive builder. He retired from Parsons Transportation Group as a Signal Engineer for the RTD Fastrack Team. John graduated from Wheat Ridge High School in 1959, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 1957. John attended Colorado University studying art. John donated his body to the Colorado State Anatomical Board, CU Medical School, Anschutz Medical Campus and was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Ripley and Frances (Deal) Hill of Denver and brother William (Bill) Hill of Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019 from 2 - 4 pm at his home in Denver. For more information please email [email protected] or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Colorado Railroad Museum.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 19, 2019