Schultz, John Henry

09/02/1930 - 04/05/2020



We are saddened to announce the passing of John Henry Schultz on April 5th, 2020 from natural causes. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home in Lafayette, Colorado. At the time of his passing, he was accompanied by his loving family including his daughter Cynthia, son-in-law David, and granddaughter Alisa. It was a peaceful passing. He was 89 years old.

He is survived by his daughter Cynthia S. Howard, son John Paul Schultz, and five grandchildren: John D. Howard, Michael J. Howard, Alisa J. Howard, John B. Schultz, and Catherine A. Schultz. Along with his son-in-law David G. Howard, daughter-in-law Laura S. Schultz, and granddaughter-in-law Charlotte S. Howard. His late wife of over 57 years, Cynthia Hyde Schultz, died in 2011.

As a Colorado native, John was born September 2, 1930 at Denver General Hospital in the charity ward. His mother and father were Mary Elizabeth Sweers Schultz and James Schultz. He had an older sister Hope Alice Schultz Jozsa (1925-2008).

John attended Lowell Elementary, Englewood High School, and the University of Colorado. He graduated Class of '51 with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science. He went on to receive his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Colorado Law Class of '53. He remained a proud Buffalo throughout his days.

John practiced Oil & Gas Title Law for over 40 years with his own firm along with companies such as Texaco, Sure Oil, and Davis Oil company. He loved his work; his dedication to the industry and the friends he made along the way led to his success and made him passionate to encourage others to pursue a career in law.

Although his work was important, John believed in having as much fun outside of work as possible. This included his love of nearly all sports. Starting from a young age as a caddie at Cherry Hills Country Club, he fell in love with golf (playing, watching, and teaching it). During college he competed on the CU Men's Gymnastics Team. He also loved skiing, racquetball, bowling, water-skiing, horseback riding, duck hunting, and most importantly fly-fishing. He loved the Broncos, and Rockies, and faithfully watched every year, even when each team struggled. John was passionate about art. Through this passion and his creativity, he became an accomplished oil and acrylic painter with over 100 original paintings found in his home ranging from landscapes to portraits. Additionally, John loved public speaking; using his sharp wit, humor, intelligence, and ability to play on emotions, he lived up to his goal to have you laugh and cry in every speech.

While John was known for both his kindness and good humor, it was his generosity of spirit that has created an enduring legacy. He and his late wife Cynthia were big supporters of education and the betterment of all people. They contributed greatly to the University of Colorado including to the Graduate School, Law School, Medical School, Music School, and Athletics. Their endowments and various scholarships have supported over 70 students and will continue to do so for future generations. Their generosity helped create the Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP) at CU Law (to help alleviate student debt), funded Lectureship Series at both CU Law and CU Medical School and endowed several fellowships. When asked why he had given so much to the University, he simply responded "because it is necessary."

John led an exceptional life. He will be sorely missed, not only by his loving family and friends, but also by all those whose lives were made better from knowing such a kind, loving, funny, generous, and inspiring man.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Memorial Services for John are currently undetermined. We hope to bring our family and friends together soon to celebrate the wonderful memories of such a great man!





