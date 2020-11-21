Hotchkiss, JohnHankAugust 17,1922 - October 22, 2020Flight Simulator TechnicianBorn in Washington, DC to Hubert and Sarah Adams Hotchkiss. He spent most of his formative years in Seat Pleasant, MD. At age 16, in the National Guard he time on maneuvers at Ft. Drum, NY with a wooden "rifle" assaulting jeep "tanks." He joined the Army after high school.. He went to Lowry Field in Denver. Hank ended up in aircraft maintenance. After D-Day he served in UK and forward bases on the continent. After VE Day, he was reassigned to Louisiana, and was on the shipping list for redeployment in the Pacific when the war abruptly ended. Returning home, Hank attended classes at Georgetown University, worked as a night watchman at Smithsonian, as well as the Seat Pleasant and later the DC Police Departments. He met and married Elinor. He ultimately signed on with Capital Airlines/United as a mechanic.He later married Johanna Heinlein.He transferred to Denver and the new United "University of the Air" as a flight simulator technician. He continued there until 90 years old with over 60 service to Capital/United.. His passing was mercifully swift and peaceful. He was preceded in passing by sister Barbara and brother Hubert (Bubsy). Johanna and dear friend Mary. He is survived by his sister Molly Motley (Richard), son John III (Nahid), daughters Jackiette Hicks (Gary) and Cindy Johnson (Royal), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his request, his ashes, as well as those of Johanna will be interred together at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Englewood, CO after a military ceremony at some point in the future.