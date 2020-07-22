I met John in the early 1980s. I worked for North American Van Lines Air Freight division. John was with Flying Tigers. John was my mentor and taught me almost everything I knew about the air cargo industry. I remember he invited me to play in the Flying Tigers Golf tournament. He was standing next to me as I hit 9 balls in a row out of bounds at Arrowhead on a par 3. I asked him if I could hit another ball and he replied Go ahead and hit another one. They are your balls and you can hit as many as you want! I lost 11 balls that day and won a dozen balls from the golf clubhouse after the tournament and went home 1 ball ahead of where I started. Jerry and John were instrumental in me getting hired at FedEx 30 years ago. I owe my career to John and Jerry. John was a gentlemen, a father figure, a mentor and a true friend. His sense of humor and his laugh were contagious. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. I am very fortunate to have met John and to have known him for almost 4 decades.

Kary F. Cross

Friend