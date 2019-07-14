|
Hughes, John Kevin
91, of Denver died on July 10th, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1928 in El Paso, Texas. He was a graduate of the University of Southern California. Kevin served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, acquiring the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He married Barbara Kiesler Thompson in 1973. Kevin was in various businesses, eventually managing his own investments. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and the Denver Lyric Opera Guild and was an avid opera fan. At Kevin's request there will be no services. He is survived by his wife, Barbara. Memorials may be made to the Denver Lyric Opera Guild, P.O.Box 339 Englewood, CO 80151.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019