Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monarch Society - Denver
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
For more information about
John Hughes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kevin Hughes


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kevin Hughes Obituary
Hughes, John Kevin

91, of Denver died on July 10th, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1928 in El Paso, Texas. He was a graduate of the University of Southern California. Kevin served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, acquiring the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He married Barbara Kiesler Thompson in 1973. Kevin was in various businesses, eventually managing his own investments. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and the Denver Lyric Opera Guild and was an avid opera fan. At Kevin's request there will be no services. He is survived by his wife, Barbara. Memorials may be made to the Denver Lyric Opera Guild, P.O.Box 339 Englewood, CO 80151.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monarch Society - Denver
Download Now